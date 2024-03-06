Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.92

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 8966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,189,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 984,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,673,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.