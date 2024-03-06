Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %

DIV traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,289. The firm has a market cap of C$404.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIV. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

