Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 240,490 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $7,282,037.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,359,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.00 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros



Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

