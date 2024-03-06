DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.48

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 32379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get DNOW alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 1,333.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,791,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DNOW by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after buying an additional 693,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DNOW by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after buying an additional 678,956 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DNOW by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after buying an additional 639,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.