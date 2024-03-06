Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DLTR opened at $149.08 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

