Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $456.52 million, a P/E ratio of 98.07 and a beta of -0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.34). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $239.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGICA. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

