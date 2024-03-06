DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Plans $0.11 Semi-annual Dividend

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 2.2 %

DRDGOLD stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

