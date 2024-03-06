Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Old North State Trust LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.90. 1,480,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,208. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

