Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

