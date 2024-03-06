Duke Energy Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

