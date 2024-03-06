Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 01/31/2024 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Duluth has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duluth by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duluth by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duluth by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duluth by 1.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

