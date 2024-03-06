Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

DUOT stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59. Duos Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 76,543 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

