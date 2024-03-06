Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DYN. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 494,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,188. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,813.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,020.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,813.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

