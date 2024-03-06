Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims bought 5,133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $47,172.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,774.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $45,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,529,740.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
