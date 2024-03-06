Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.1%.

NYSE ECC opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 84.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

