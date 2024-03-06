Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ECCC stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $22.75.
About Eagle Point Credit
