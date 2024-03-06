Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 25,176 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 377.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

