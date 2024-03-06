Earnest Partners LLC Has $32.23 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Humana worth $32,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $151,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

HUM stock opened at $337.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.14 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

