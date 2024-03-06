Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,143 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,652 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Ambev by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after acquiring an additional 888,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ambev by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,008,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ambev Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

