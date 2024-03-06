Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Weibo worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,990,000 after acquiring an additional 401,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

