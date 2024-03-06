Earnest Partners LLC Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.50.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $895.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $834.97 and a 200 day moving average of $789.34.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.