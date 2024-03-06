Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,333 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BHP opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

