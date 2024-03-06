Eaton Co. plc (ETN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on March 29th

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Eaton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $11.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $298.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.