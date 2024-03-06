Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.63. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $298.13. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

