Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 18th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVV stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

