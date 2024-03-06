Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 18th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of EVV stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
(Get Free Report)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EVV opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 772,573 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 125,798 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
(Get Free Report)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.