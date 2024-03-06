Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Up 12.0% in February

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN remained flat at $10.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. 49,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,131. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

