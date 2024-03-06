Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE EVN opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 105,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

