Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

