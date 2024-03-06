Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
EVF stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.