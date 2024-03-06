Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

EVF stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

