Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

ETG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,342. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1001 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,269,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 579,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,823 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

