Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Verano Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Verano in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Verano from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Verano Stock Up 0.2 %

VRNOF opened at $5.05 on Monday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Verano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.