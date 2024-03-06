Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 31.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

