Element Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AES opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

