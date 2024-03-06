Element Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $83,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 489,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

