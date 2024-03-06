Element Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $823.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $762.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $495.11 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

