Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SR opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $72.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

