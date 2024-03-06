Element Capital Management LLC Sells 2,443 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLX opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

