Element Capital Management LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Omnicell worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.6 %

OMCL opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.