Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,191,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $783.87. 944,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $744.80 billion, a PE ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $682.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.32 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

