Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.13.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

