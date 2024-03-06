ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 5.6 %

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

