Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Up 11.6% in February

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after buying an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after buying an additional 527,244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after buying an additional 220,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 205,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after buying an additional 199,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. 32,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

