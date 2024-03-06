Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $7.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $36,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.