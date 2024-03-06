Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $7.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 1,886,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $36,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

