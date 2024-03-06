EOS Price Tops $1.04 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $385.44 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001713 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001325 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,241,627 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

