EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Rush Island Management LP

Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1,022.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the quarter. EPR Properties comprises about 3.6% of Rush Island Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rush Island Management LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $42,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 61,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,544. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 167.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.