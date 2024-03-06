EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous interim dividend of $0.49.

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien 20,429 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

