Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SLR Investment Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for SLR Investment in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $833.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

