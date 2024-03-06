Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

