ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ESE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

