Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.
ESPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.40 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $272.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.82.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
